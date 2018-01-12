Abstract art speaks through light and color

Art lovers looking for some excitement close to home can visit “Worlds of Light and Color,” a free exhibit at the Irving Arts Center. Artist Fannie Brito’s work will be on display in the Carpenter Lobby until Feb. 25. In choosing the art for the exhibit, Marcie Inman, Irving Arts Center’s Director of Exhibitions and…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register