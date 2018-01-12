Adoption event encourages people to be social

To kick off the New Year, the DFW Humane Society and the City of Irving Animal Services held an adoption event on Saturday, Jan. 6, to help people keep their New Year’s Resolution to be more social. “We all start out the year with a New Year’s Resolution to do something different with our lives,”…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register