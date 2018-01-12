Bear Creek Community Church to rebuild after fire

Posted By: Rachel Hawkins
January 12, 2018
The words “We lost our sanctuary, not our praise” stand out on Bear Creek Community Church’s marquee sign, and in the attendees’ hearts, two weeks after a fire destroyed the sanctuary. In the early morning hours of Dec. 28, a 3-alarm fire broke out, completely engulfing the sanctuary. The fire was later determined to be…
… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register