Billie Anne Cheney Root Coburn, 89, a long-time resident of Irving, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ 8:40 a.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Baylor, Scott and White Medical Center in Irving. Born January 7, 1929 in Corsicana, Texas to Robert Hood Cheney, Sr. and Williamine Stephens Cheney, she graduated from Corsicana High School in 1945 at the age of 16. She studied for a year at Texas State College for Women in Denton before going to the University of Texas at Austin 1946-1949 graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Therapy.

She married Trent Collins Root, Jr. in September 1950 and had three children, Trent Collins Root, III, Susan Gail Root Merritt, and James David Root. She was preceded in death by both of her sons. She married James (Bo) Coburn December 19, 1980, whom she dated during the University years.

She was a very successful life insurance agent with Southwestern Life before building her home business with Shaklee Food Supplements and Cleaning Products. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Irving and the Irving Sunrise Rotary Club.

In addition to her two sons, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Francis Marion (Frank) Cheney and Robert Hood Cheney, Jr. She is survived by her husband James (Bo) Coburn; daughter, Susan Root Merritt and her husband Ralph Steven Merritt; grandchildren, Aimee Merritt Hutchings and husband Jacob Thomas Hutchings, Amber Merritt Terrell and husband Rusty Joe Terrell, Emily Merritt Morgenstern and husband Joseph Charles Morgenstern, Taylor Steven Merritt and wife Lindsey Driver Merritt, Conner James Root, and Isabella Simone Root: Stepchildren, Jeff Coburn and wife Clare G. Coburn and Jina Coburn Goodwin and husband Mark Goodwin; step grandchildren, Ryan Goodwin, Cory Goodwin, Kenneth Goodwin, Walker Coburn and wife Amy Jones Coburn, Leigh Coburn Flood and husband Kevin Flood, Mary Coburn Pettiette and husband Pete Pettiette; nine great-grandchildren; and five step great grandchildren.

A visitation was held prior to the funeral 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 24, 2018 in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church, 403 South Main Street in Irving. Burial was 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas 75211. Pallbearers were, Jacob Hutchings, Rusty Terrell, Joseph Morgenstern, Richard Gamble, Walker Coburn, Kevin Flood, and Zane Terrell.