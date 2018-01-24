Bloomberg Philanthropies selects Irving for data initiative

Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer announced Wednesday, Jan. 17, that Irving has been selected as one of five new cities to participate in Bloomberg Philanthropies’ national What Works Cities initiative, one of the largest-ever philanthropic efforts to enhance the use of data and evidence in the public sector.

“We are honored to have been chosen to participate in this renowned program. Irving is a dynamic city, and we believe this initiative will help fine tune our objectives and supercharge our progress,” Stopfer said.

The project will incorporate stakeholder feedback to make municipal data more accessible and engage residents around government priorities and services. Such practices demonstrate the city’s commitment to fostering an open and transparent government.

“Irving’s residents and business partners will benefit greatly from this powerful philanthropic effort that harnesses the power of data to better plan for the future needs of our city,” Irving City Manager Chris Hillman said.

Irving will work to enhance its ability to treat data as a strategic asset and leverage it for reliable measurement and insights. The result will improve the effectiveness and equity of service delivery, while creating a positive and meaningful effect on the community.

For more information on the initiative, visit whatworkscities.org. The report “What Works Cities: How Local Governments Are Changing Lives” summarizes cities’ accomplishments with the initiative.

