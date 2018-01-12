Coppell becomes a Purple Heart City

The City of Coppell was recognized as a Purple Heart City at the City of Coppell Town Center on Tuesday, Jan 9. Veterans and supporters were invited to attend the ceremony as the mayor proclaimed Coppell a Purple Heart City. The event honored veterans and their families. Any city can become a Purple Heart City;…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register