Dale Duvall was born on March 16, 1928 in Garner, Texas to Haller Owens Duvall and Ida Mae Mullennix. He passed away at his home on January 14, 2018 from complications of a fall.

He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Poolville High. Dale served with the Dallas Police Department for 15 years and owned and operated Kendale Motors with his brother Kenneth for 37 years. He was a member of Oak View Baptist Church. As a beloved husband and loving father, he is survived by his wife of 71 years, Peggy Jean Wiley Duvall; two daughters, Deanna Whitlock and Dana Morgan; four grandchildren, Shane Hill, Wade Hill, Kelly Morgan Gillette, Daniel Morgan; seven great-grandchildren, Colton, Felicia, Ashley, Kindle, David, Brynna, Brooklyn; four great-great grandchildren; brother, Fred Duvall and wife Louise; sister-in-law, Vernell Duvall; nine nieces and nephews and their families. Siblings preceding Dale in death were Wendell, Betty Fern, Kenneth, and Louis.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, January 18 prior to the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway, Irving, Texas 75062. Burial followed at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens, 1413 East Irving Boulevard, Irving, Texas 75060.