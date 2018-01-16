de Zavala class wins national contest

Congratulations to Ms. Cinthia Wenninger’s seventh-grade reading classes on winning the Achieve3000 Read to Succeed national contest. The classes from de Zavala accrued points any time a student read an article and answered a multiple-choice question through the Achieve3000 platform from Nov. 2 through Dec. 4. The team with the highest percentage of students completing…

