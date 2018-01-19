DFW Clean Cities recognizes leaders in fuel efficiency

Arlington, Texas – Public-sector fleets are taking steps toward cleaner, more efficient operations, and the Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition is highlighting the efforts of many of the top performers. DFW Clean Cities recently recognized 19 partners for their work to embrace alternatives to traditional gasoline as part of the third annual Fleet Recognition Awards….

… This content is for Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register