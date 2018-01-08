Edna Ruth Woodward, 85, a resident of Irving since 1955, died on Sunday, December 31, 2017 at her home. She was born on March 18, 1932 in Itasca, Texas to Willie Joe and Vera Lee (Powers) Walters.

She married Richard Horton Woodward on May 9, 1953 in Clovis, New Mexico. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2016. She is also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph Weldon Walters and sister, Dorothy LaNell Hartis.

Survivors include: daughter, Sandra Jo Simpson and husband Harold of Irving; son, Robin Neal Woodward and wife Karen of Grapevine; eight grandchildren: Christopher Lavon Avin, Audra Joe Avin Lewis, Casey Nicole Woodward, Erica Dianna Woodward, Robbin Deanna Woodward, Richard Chase Woodward, Ryan Lewis Woodward, and Colton Mitchell Woodward; and four great-grandchildren.

Ruth was a current member of First Baptist Church in Irving and a previous member of the First United Methodist Church.

The family received friends from 6-8pm Thursday, January 4 at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway, Irving, Texas 75062.

Funeral services were held on Friday, January 5th at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jared Richard officiating. Burial followed at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens, 1413 East Irving Blvd., Irving, TX 75060