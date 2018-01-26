Emily Legg of Irving named to Harding University dean’s list

Emily Legg, a junior drama and speech education major from Irving, is among more than 1,400 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2017 semester.

The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, university provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

