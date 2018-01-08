Fountain Freezes

Posted By: John Starkey
January 8, 2018
The fountain at Centennial Park freezes as temperatures dip into the teens, creating an interesting winter ice sculpture….
… This content is for Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register