Hospitality Industry Meeting reflects city’s growing prosperity

The Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomed hundreds of visitor-related businesses, community leaders and industry professionals to celebrate Irving’s successes during the 2018 Irving Hospitality Industry Annual Meeting presented in the Irving Convention Center on Monday, Jan. 22.

“Building the Convention Center put is on radars we were not previously on,” Maura Gast, executive director of the Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. “Adding the Music Factory and the restaurants has been amazing. There is an interest by travelers to seek out distinct things. Having all those things added to Irving changes the story. We used to have to rely on everything around Irving. Now we can concentrate the majority of our story on what is inside our city limits.

“Since our opening we have booked almost 2200 events. We are averaging 295 events a year and running at about 85 percent occupancy. Best in our industry for these kind of facilities by about 15 percent.”

During her review of the year, Gast also mentioned the Irving Convention Center was recently awarded two Stella awards.

“The Stellas recognized us as the best CVV in the Southwest, tied with our counterparts in Phoenix, and they named the Irving Convention Center as the best convention center in the southwest,” Gast said. “The runner up was Gaylord in Grapevine.”

The hotel and hospitality industry has seen steady growth over the past decade.

“The hospitality industry nationally has continued its incredibly strong rise,” Gast said. “Once again, Irving hotels have held up very, very well. December data for Irving shows we finished 2017 with 72.9 percent occupancy. Just so you know, the U.S. finished at 65.4 percent, and Texas at 62.9 percent. You are in good hands Irving, Texas.”

Dylan Thuras, author and co-founder of “Atlas Obscura” severed as the event’s keynote speaker. Thuras researched Irving to discover its wonders and found a Comanche Tree, the Texas Musicians Museum, the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center, and a statue of an Origami Pegasus.

“These are all things found right here in Irving,” Thuras said. “What I want to communicate is the idea that even among all these obvious wonders there are stories to be told. Those all deserve to be celebrated.”

Thuras discussed “Gotcha Falls” in Peru. In 2010, people living in a small village near the waterfall did not feel the site was special until a German visitor surveyed the natural wonder and discovered its significance as the third tallest waterfall in the world.

“We all live at the base of Gotcha Falls. We all live surrounded by incredible wonders, and it is up to us to tell the world about them,” Thuras said.

“There is nothing that compares like the opportunity to wonder and survey the world around us,” Gast said. “Without explorers like Otis and J.O., Irving would likely not even be here today. Thanks to our speaker Dylan, our eyes will be open to a world of experiences and obscure and wondrous. Just take a moment to explore.”

During the lunch, the Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau presented four spirit awards: The Townsell Award, The Martin Award, The Nelson Award and The Carpenter Award.

The Townshell Award, named in honor of Jackie Mae Townsell, an Irving City Councilwoman 1977-1995. Jackie’s sisters presented the award to J.C. Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is involved in the Irving Hispanic Chamber and through his leadership Irving has been able to host both the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce Meeting and the State of Hispanic Business.

The Nelson Award, named in honor of golfing legend Byron Nelson and the PGA golf tournament held in Irving for 35 years, was presented to Drive Nation.

Drive Nation is a 100,000 square foot elite youth training facility in Irving that opened in October 2017. The training facility was founded by six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal, who accepted the award on behalf of Drive Nation.

The Carpenter Award, named in honor of Las Colinas’ founder Ben Carpenter, recognizes an Irving-based company that brought a considerable amount of business to the city. This year’s recipient is healthcare giant McKesson, which opened in April 2017. The business has booked 1,581 room nights in Irving hotels and brought in more than 1,950 visitors.

The Martin Award, named in honor of Willie Martin, is given each year to a front-line hospitality employee in Irving who demonstrates excellent customer service. This year the award was presented to Beth Salemme server at the restaurant LAW in the Four Seasons Resort and Club.