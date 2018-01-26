Improvements planned for Georgia Farrow Rec Center

By John Chester

Plans are in the beginning stages for improvements to Georgia Farrow Recreation Center, which opened in 1989.

“They will be remodeling the parking lot, adding a new full-size gym, fitness center, showers and expand the game room as well,” Tyrone Thurman, a senior recreation specialist, said.

The improvements will include locker rooms, restrooms and an expanded fitness room that will house new machines. Through the improvements, the building will be expanded by more than 9,800 square feet. These upgrades will also bring the facility in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Each day, approximately 130 youngsters use the recreation center.

“The kids come by, get snacks.” Travis Bennett, Senior Recreation Specialist, said. “[The upgrade will] help keep more kids from running out into the neighborhood and getting into trouble.”

“No word as to when in 2018, the project is to begin, but the center is expected to remain open during renovations, and a ribbon cutting is expected upon completion,” Gene Moulden, planning manager for the capital improvement program, said.

The city is planning to apply for a Community Development Block Grant provided through HUD to fund the improvements.

The improvements for Georgia Farrow Recreation Center are listed as an agenda item on the Feb. 1 City Council Meeting. Once an application for funding is submitted for a Community Development Block Grant, the process can take up to a year before funds are available. The project may be complete by the fall of 2020.