Irving High School student awarded full scholarship to Stanford

When Irving High School senior Miriam Trigo was eight-years-old, she had a near death experience after undergoing surgery in Mexico.

“It was something with my appendix, which usually isn’t a big deal,” Miriam said. “Because we didn’t have insurance, we had to go to three different clinics, and they misdiagnosed me. It got really, really bad. My appendix ended up bursting, and it was infecting my body. If the infection had gotten into my heart or vital organs, it would’ve been bad.”

After surgery, Miriam spent three months recovering and credits her pediatrician and nurses for saving her life.

“My pediatrician and nurses were really good to me,” Miriam said. “They made me forget I was there, despite the pain. It’s because of that experience I am motivated to do that for someone in the future.”

Miriam’s near death experience has become her motivation to one day work in the medical field. She is now one step closer to realizing her dream thanks to a nonprofit scholarship program, QuestBridge, which matches students who have a financial need with full-ride scholarships to some of the top schools in the nation.

In December, Miriam learned she was awarded a scholarship to Stanford University, making her the second student from Irving High School to be awarded a QuestBridge scholarship to Stanford.

“I was in the counseling office with some of my friends,” Miriam said. “When I logged onto the computer, I realized I forgot my password, so I had to reset it. I also had Luis Govea on the phone, because he got the scholarship two years ago, and he guided me through the whole process. When I opened it and read, ‘Congratulations, you have been matched,’ I just started crying, and he started crying, and everyone started crying.”

Miriam’s parents have been blown away by her academic success since coming to the United States at the age of 12 without knowing a single word of English. Miriam’s mother Magdalena Mijes de Trigo was afraid of how the move would affect Miriam and her brother, Frank.

“I was very afraid in many ways,” Magdalena said. “The education system is different, the setting, teachers, classmates; but Miriam again surprised us with the strength and intelligence she has to adapt to everything and learn English very fast. I always tell her that she is my golden girl.”

In 2012 Miriam’s parents chose to leave Guadalajara, Mexico and make Irving, Texas their new home.

“We decided to come here with the hope of having a better life and security for our children and ourselves,” Miriam’s father, Francisco Trigo, said. “We all know the difficult situation that exists in our country. Thinking this is a country that could help us with better opportunities, we made the move, but the main purpose was for our children to continue with their studies.”

With a better education being the Trigo family’s priority for their children, Miriam was enrolled in Crockett Middle School and was placed in the English as a Second Language program. The following year, she was placed in an all English class and shortly after was placed in the Gifted and Talented program.

“I was put in GT in 8th grade, so I had to learn English fast,” Miriam said. “When I was put into GT, that really got me into my academics.”

After middle school, Miriam made sure she was enrolled in Irving High School, because she wanted to be a part of the Biomedical Sciences Academy. Through the academy this past summer, she was one of two students chosen to work for eight weeks at the UT Southwestern Medical Center.

“She got to work with an actual, real-life research scientist and work first hand conducting real research,” Lucy Lucey, Biomedical Sciences Academy coordinator, said. “Because of her experiences in the Biomedical Sciences Academy, she knew how to use most of the equipment and had a good understanding of how labs work. She was able to plug right in and get to work right away. It was a paid internship, so she was able to be a real adult for those eight weeks.”

In addition to being a top student within the Biomedical Sciences Academy, Miriam is also heavily activities such as volleyball, Student Council, Interact, and is the area president for the Health Occupations Students of America organization. She is also a contender for valedictorian of the Irving High School senior class of 2018.

“She’s just a natural leader,” Lucey said. “I can’t say enough about how special she is. She really is a normal kid, who just decided she wanted to do something. She’s not one of those kids that go home and studies for 12 hours a night. She really had the high school experience, set a goal, and didn’t waver. She’s able to say, ‘I did high school, and I didn’t miss anything.’ She’s just a very special person.”