Irving homicide under investigation

On Sunday, Dec. 24, at approximately 9:08 p.m., a homicide occurred at the 200 block of Red River Trail. The Irving Police Department responded to the call reporting a shooting of 17-year-old victim, Brett Adkins from Plano.

The investigation determined the victim drove to Irving from Plano to partake in a marijuana deal with two other unknown suspects. During the meeting a fight broke out, which resulted in one of the suspects taking out a handgun, and shooting the victim.

Both suspects got away and fled the scene on foot.

When the victim was discovered, he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was then transported to Baylor Hospital in Grapevine where he was pronounced dead after midnight.

The police department has still yet to gather any new leads.

Police are still investigating the crime and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) and reference case number 17-28727.

Any tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

SOURCE Irving Police Department