Local Students Named to President’s List at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (January 26, 2018) – The following students have been named to the President’s List at Stephen F. Austin State University for the fall semester:

To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled in 12 or more semester hours and maintain a grade-point average of 4.0.

-30-

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR

Coppell, TX

Maci Nichols, Interdisciplinary Studies

Jenny Okereke, Health Science

Sarah Robinson, Interdisciplinary Studies

Katherine Walter, Interdisciplinary Studies

Irving, TX

Alicia Hansen, Social Work

Reid Viegut, Forest Wildlife Management