Local Students Named to President’s List at SFA

Posted By: John Starkey January 29, 2018

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (January 26, 2018) – The following students have been named to the President’s List at Stephen F. Austin State University for the fall semester:

To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled in 12 or more semester hours and maintain a grade-point average of 4.0.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR

Coppell, TX

 Maci Nichols, Interdisciplinary Studies
 Jenny Okereke, Health Science
 Sarah Robinson, Interdisciplinary Studies
 Katherine Walter, Interdisciplinary Studies

Irving, TX

 Alicia Hansen, Social Work
 Reid Viegut, Forest Wildlife Management

