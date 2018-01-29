Local Students Named to President’s List at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (January 26, 2018) – The following students have been named to the President’s List at Stephen F. Austin State University for the fall semester:
To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled in 12 or more semester hours and maintain a grade-point average of 4.0.
-30-
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR
Coppell, TX
Maci Nichols, Interdisciplinary Studies
Jenny Okereke, Health Science
Sarah Robinson, Interdisciplinary Studies
Katherine Walter, Interdisciplinary Studies
Irving, TX
Alicia Hansen, Social Work
Reid Viegut, Forest Wildlife Management