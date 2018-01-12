Low-dose CT scans reduce lung cancer deaths

Low-dose CT scans, which can detect early signs of lung cancer, are now available at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving for high risk patients. High risk patients are people 55 years old and up who have a history of smoking. These people could either be a current smokers or have quit within…
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers.