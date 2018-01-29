Mary Louise Keathley Campbell, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, January 22, 2018. Mary was born on October 10, 1936 in Corsicana, Texas to Melvin H. Keathley and Oma (Smith) Keathley Tanner.

A graceful, elegant and loving woman is how most describe her. No doubt she was a beautiful soul and an angel of comfort. You only had to meet her once to be impacted by her kind, sweet spirit, genuine care for others and generosity. Anyone who knew Mary can attest she exuded the gifts of the Spirit described in Galatians 5: Love, Joy Peace, Longsuffering, Gentleness, Goodness, Faith, Meekness, and Temperance.

She was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church where she loved to teach Sunday school and sing in the choir. Mary has numerous hand-written notes in the pages of her Bible-perhaps this one thing sums it all up: The Lord is good!

Mary is preceded in death by her parents. Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Bob Campbell; children Brian Campbell of Irving, Brenda (Campbell) Cumby and husband Billy of Irving, Brett Campbell of Irving, and Bradley Campbell and wife Karen of Rockwall; grandchildren Brandon Cumby and wife Susan of Dallas, Brad Cumby of Irving, Jeff Cumby of Lubbock, Nick Campbell of Rockwall; great grandchildren Briana Edds Cumby of Watauga and Jasmine Cumby of Brownwood; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held 2PM on Friday, January 26, 2018 at Pioneer Baptist Church 4034 West Pioneer Drive Irving, TX 75061.