New Year’s Eve weekend DWI no-refusal results

The Irving Police Department conducted DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) No-Refusal operations over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend. The operations took place on the nights of Friday, Dec. 29, and Saturday, Dec. 30, by means of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

During No-Refusal operations, those arrested for DWI are offered only a blood test to determine their blood alcohol concentration. A search warrant, authorizing a blood draw, is sought for anyone refusing consent to a blood test.

A total of 12 DWI arrests were made by officers working grant funded positions over the holiday weekend. Additionally, officers made four arrests for offenses other than DWI. A total of 44 DWI arrests were made during the increased enforcement period that ran from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1.

The Irving Police Department will continue to participate in these grant-funded operations as they have shown continued success in Irving and across the state.

