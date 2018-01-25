Play celebrates history of Freedom Riders

Racial tensions of the early 60s in the South came to life at the Irving Arts Center as Mad River Theater Works presented the one-act play ‘Freedom Riders’ on Sunday, Jan. 21. The play commemorates the journeys of civil rights activists who rode buses into the segregated southern United States in 60s to challenge the non-enforcement of laws which determined segregated public buses were unconstitutional.

When he was 19 years old, William Harbour, participated as a Freedom Rider. Harbour attended the play and received recognition for his involvement and courage. An additional Freedom Rider, Charles Person, was scheduled to attend the play and ceremonies, however, he could travel from Atlanta due to due to health reasons.

Harbour, the first in his family to go to college, was asked why he decided to get involved with the Freedom Rides.

“We saw wrong, and we wanted to make it right,” Harbour said. “We took the road least travelled.”

Among the Freedom Riders, the thinking was that simple things, such a riding a bus, or going to the movies, or eating at a diner should not provoke violence.

Harbour has been working on a project for the last six years to have the old bus station in Anniston, Alabama declared a national park service site. Anniston is the location where, on May 14, 1961, after stopping to change a slashed tire, one of the Freedom Riders’ buses was firebombed and many of the riders were injured by clubs and bricks as they exited the bus.

Harbour said he was touched by a scene in the play, which recaptured an actual event in Montgomery, Alabama. During the event, Freedom Riders put on choir robes in order to blend in with a choir to avoid protesters. Meanwhile, protesters outside the church were turning over cars in the parking lot.

“We have been doing plays like this for 30 years,” Bob Lucas, a Mad River Theater Works song writer, said. “This play was written about a year ago, but this is the first big tour it has been on.

“We make plays about racial issues. It is the only thing we do: Rosa Parks, Jackie Robinson, the Underground Railroad. The Freedom Riders is actually the most well-documented of any of the stories in the Civil Rights pantheon.

“When Obama was elected, people were saying that we were no longer relevant. I guess we know that’s a bunch of malarkey,” he said.

During the event, Dennis Webb, Irving City council, presented a plaque along with a proclamation from the Mayor and a miniature Greyhound Bus to Harbour. In part, the proclamation states, ‘that whereas segregation on buses has been deemed illegal, and as Freedom Riders, Charles Person and William Harbour traveled to the American South and risked their lives with non-violent protests, Charles Person and William Harbour are named the 2018 Civil Rights Legacy Award Recipients.’