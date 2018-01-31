Police investigate infant death

The Irving Police Department is investigating the death of an infant child that occurred on Dec. 30, 2017 in the 200 block of Chamberlain Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m. a citizen called police after finding a deceased newborn baby in a dumpster at the Senter Park East Building. Initial medical tests indicate the baby was born alive.

Early in the investigation, detectives located a possible suspect; however, DNA test results show the suspect is not the baby’s mother. Detectives are seeking information from the public in an attempt to identify the person who gave birth to the baby and discarded it in the dumpster.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) and reference case number 17-29109. Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

SOURCE Irving Police Department