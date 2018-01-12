Reading encouraged by Bobcat Book Swap

More than 1,500 books were exchanged in the 4th annual Bobcat Book Swap hosted by the Travis Middle School ELAR. During a two-week drive, students received a ticket for every book they brought. Those tickets were exchanged for other books at the Bobcat Book Swap event, which also included hot cocoa, cookies, and live music…

