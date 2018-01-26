Mark your calendar!

Community Health and Wellness Expo

January 27, 9 a.m. – noon

Start 2018 on the path to a healthier, happier and better you at the Community Health and Wellness Expo at The CORE (234 E. Parkway Blvd).

The Expo brings together businesses that focus on health and wellness. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in demonstrations, fitness challenges, health screenings and even a 5K, 1-mile fun run presented by Pink Soles in Motion.

Please head to www.psim.shutterfly.com/5k to register for the 5K. The 5K will start at Andrew Brown Park East. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the run beginning at 8:45 a.m.

Some of the health screenings that will be offered are mammograms by Baylor Scott&White, blood pressure checks by Healthcare Associates of Texas and a blood drive by Carter Blood Care.

The event is free for all attendees.

Blood Drive

January 29, 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

This January, National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give now and help address a winter blood donation shortage.

Severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on blood donations already this year, with more than 150 blood drives forced to cancel causing over 5,500 blood donations to go uncollected. This is in addition to seasonal illnesses, such as the flu, and hectic holiday schedules collectively contributing to more than 28,000 fewer donations than what was needed in November and December.

You can participate at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, 400 E Airport.

Blood Drive

February 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ongoing severe winter weather has more than doubled the number of canceled American Red Cross blood drives and the resulting blood and platelet donation shortfall since earlier this month. The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.

You can participate at New Tech High School at Coppell, 113 Samuel Blvd.