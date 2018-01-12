Set the date!

Blood Donation January 12, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. This January, National Blood Donor Month, the American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give now and help address a winter blood donation shortage. Severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on blood…

