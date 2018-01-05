Tonya Harding’s strange, but true story comes to theaters

Synopsis: Competitive ice skater Tonya Harding rises amongst the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future in the activity is thrown into doubt when her ex-husband intervenes. Award watch: Best Picture, Best Actress: Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actress: Allison Janney Review: I, Tonya is an intriguing film for those who remember watching the events…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register