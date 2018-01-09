Veteran Gets Life Changing Christmas Gift

Nick Arguello returned home to Texas after ten years in the Marines that included tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. Looking forward to restarting his life, Arguello found he was faced with unexpected challenges. As he returned to community life and began searching for a job, he quickly found meeting people and going through…

… This content is for Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register