Violet Mae Fagan, 89

Irving – A memorial was held at 2 p.m. Friday Dec. 29, 2017, at Aria Funeral Home for Mrs. Violet Mae Fagan who peacefully passed away Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Mrs. Fagan was born October 9, 1928 in Los Angeles, CA, the only daughter of Guy and Orpha Price. After meeting at Glendale (CA) Junior College, she married Castle Hugh Fagan in 1946 in Las Vegas, NV. They relocated to Texas and attended Texas Tech University.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Texas Tech University and a Master of Science in Microbiology from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX. After many years as a Laboratory Manager at Southwestern Medical Center where she trained many medical residents and future scientists, she began a second career as a Medical Examiner Toxicology Chemist for the Dallas Police Department.

Following retirement, she worked as a Docent for the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher Sculpture Museum, the African American Art Museum and the Irving Art Museum, where she shared her love of art with many students.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Diana Fagan (Richard Cunningham) of Canfield, OH; her son Raymond (Radha) Fagan of Irving, TX.

Violet also leaves her six grandchildren: Austin, Bryan, Crystal, Joshua, Stephen, Vanajyoti ; and three great grandchildren: Aubry, Austin, and Isabel. She will be missed by her close friends Emily Parham and Nan Alex-ander and all her docent friends. She loved animals and will also be missed by her three dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband.