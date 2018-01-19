Water damage does not sink non-profit

When Michelle Flores walked into the All Things Made New (ATMN) office the first week back from holiday break, she did not expect to discover the building’s pipes had burst. The whole building has water damage, and ATMN, a non-profit, Irving outreach program, was forced to find a new home. “I walked in and heard…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register