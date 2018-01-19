Water damage does not sink non-profit

When Michelle Flores walked into the All Things Made New (ATMN) office the first week back from holiday break, she did not expect to discover the building’s pipes had burst. The whole building has water damage, and ATMN, a non-profit, Irving outreach program, was forced to find a new home. “I walked in and heard…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.