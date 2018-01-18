Westbound SH 183 from I-35E to Carl Road closed this weekend

Traffic pattern will change on westbound SH 183 after weekend closure

Pending inclement weather or schedule changes, SouthGate Constructors will move traffic on westbound SH 183 from Mockingbird Ln. to Carl Rd. onto new bridges and mainlanes this weekend. This work will require a full closure of westbound SH 183 at I-35E as well as various ramp closures throughout the weekend.

From 9PM on Friday, January 19 to 6AM on Monday, January 22

– Mainlanes:

– Ramps:

o Southbound Spur 482 entrance ramp to westbound SH 183 closed.

o Westbound SH 183 entrance ramp at Carl Rd. closed.

o Westbound SH 183 exit ramp to Carl Rd. closed.

– Business Access:

Portable changeable message boards have been placed in advance to inform the traveling public of the closure. Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly, especially if heading to the DFW International Airport from the east side of the Metroplex.

The 28-mile Midtown Express project (SH 183 Managed Lanes Project) is expected to improve mobility by expanding SH 183 from SH 121 in Euless to Interstate (I) 35E in Dallas, as well as SH 114 from SH 183 to SH 121/International Parkway and a portion of Loop 12 from SH 183 to I-35E. The $847 million project includes design, reconstruction and rehabilitation of deteriorating roadways and the addition of TEXpress Lanes (toll managed lanes).

For more information, visit the project’s website: www.drivemidtown.com, or call the toll-free hotline 844-418-3114. The Midtown Express Project can also be found on Twitter (@DriveMidtown) and Facebook (drivemidtown). There is also a new free mobile app which can be downloaded by searching “Midtown Express” in the Apple of Google stores.

SOURCE SoutheGate Constructors