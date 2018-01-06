Woman sells pound cake for $1,100 at Annual Super Lunch

Warm and delicious the homemade pound cake waits, ready for the taking. Who will get to taste the creamy pound cake next? One lucky bidder won the privilege recently. Local Irving citizen, Betty Fulbright, who is known for her delicious pound cake recently auctioned her two cakes for $1,100 each at the 25th annual The…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers.