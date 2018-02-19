Faye Linn, 97, of Irving passed away January 18th. She was born August 4th, 1920 in Clayton, New Mexico to Roy and Mamie Lawrence. She was one of eight children and was the last survivor.

Faye grew up in the Texas Panhandle where she met and married Roland Russell. They had three daughters, Janis, Betty and Judy. Faye was widowed in 1971 and relocated to Irving from Ft. Worth, Texas.

She met and married Tom Linn, an accomplished business person she owned and operated Faye’s Young World Children’s shop in Irving, Texas.

Faye is survived by daughter Janis and five grand-children, Cindy and Greg Ross, Carla, Andy and Thomas Bush and 3 great grandchildren, Chase and Cassie Hinkley and Alyssa Bush. Faye was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed. We love you, Mama!