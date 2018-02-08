Full closure of north and southbound Loop 12 in Irving and Dallas

IRVING — Pending inclement weather or schedule changes, SouthGate Constructors will remove the existing SH 183 bridge over Loop 12, as well as perform a traffic pattern change on north and southbound Loop 12 south of I-35E this weekend. This work will require a full closure of north and southbound Loop 12 from I-35E to SH 183 as well as various ramp closures throughout the weekend.

From 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12

Mainlanes:

Northbound Loop 12 from SH 183 to I-35E closed.

Southbound Loop 12 from I-35E to SH 183 closed.

Ramps:

Southbound I-35E exit ramp to southbound Loop 12 closed.

Southbound Loop 12 entrance ramp from Northwest Hwy. closed.

Eastbound SH 114 exit ramp to southbound Loop 12 closed.

Southbound LBJ TEXpress direct connector ramp from I-35E to southbound Loop 12 closed.

Portable changeable message boards have been placed in advance to inform the traveling public of the closure. Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly.

The 28-mile Midtown Express project (SH 183 Managed Lanes Project) is expected to improve mobility by expanding SH 183 from SH 121 in Euless to Interstate (I) 35E in Dallas, as well as SH 114 from SH 183 to SH 121/International Parkway and a portion of Loop 12 from SH 183 to I-35E. The $847 million project includes design, reconstruction and rehabilitation of deteriorating roadways and the addition of TEXpress Lanes (toll managed lanes).

For more information, visit the project’s website: www.drivemidtown.com, or call the toll-free hotline 844-418-3114. The Midtown Express Project can also be found on Twitter (@DriveMidtown) and Facebook (drivemidtown).

SOURCE SouthGate Constructors