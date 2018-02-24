Gardening for butterflies brings beauty of nature home

A group of people learned about butterfly gardening at the Biodiversity Center in Coppell Saturday, Feb. 17. “Butterflies invoke pleasure in most people,” said instructor Roger Sanderson, director of horticulture for Texas Discovery Gardens at Fair Park, Dallas. “Their bright colors and seemingly carefree lives instill a sense of wonder and serenity. Every species of…

