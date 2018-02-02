Health and wellness expo encourages better living

The Coppell Chamber of Commerce, Coppell Independent School District, and city of Coppell presented the 2018 Community Health and Wellness Expo at The Core on Saturday, Jan. 27. The event offered free demonstrations, health screenings, and fitness challenges. “This event was very enjoyable for me and my family,” Mary Baker, a Coppell resident, said. “We…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register