Irving cemeteries reveal history

Posted By: Rachel Hawkins
February 2, 2018
Candy Thompson has been fascinated by cemeteries for many years. Though Irving’s cemeteries may not have the ‘glamour’ others around the world are famous for, they have a unique past. Thompson became interested in cemeteries 20 years ago while visiting Paris with her son, and he wanted to visit the Pere Lachaise Cemetery to see…
… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register