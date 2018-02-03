Irving ISD teams make a splash at district swim meet

The MacArthur girls and Irving boys swim teams placed in the top three at the District 6-6A meet held Jan. 17. The MacArthur Lady Cardinals, led by Swimmer of the Meet Kayla Christian, finished third as did the Irving boys team. In the girls’ division, Irving finished sixth and Nimitz 7th. In the boys standings,…

