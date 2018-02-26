Keep Irving Beautiful and Javelin Agency team for cleanup

Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) recently joined forces with the Irving-based Javelin Agency for a day of service at Bird’s Fort Trail Park, part of Irving’s northern Campion Trails system. The group of eleven employee volunteers met at the park on the beautiful morning of Feb. 8, ready to make a difference. After receiving their supplies,…

… This content is for Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register