Lola “Dolly” Tropoloc LeBlanc, age 81, died on Thursday, January 25, 2018. Dolly was born on June 8, 1936 in Dallas, Texas to Clyde Alvin Tanner and Bertha Faye (Hancock) Tanner. Dolly has been a life-long resident of Irving, Texas.

She was a very dedicated employee of Taylor Publishing Company and worked as an LVN for the Irving Independent School District. She loved sewing, dancing, and being an active sponsor of AA.

Her greatest joys came from being a nice wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. “Dolly”, as she was commonly known, was outspoken, feisty, energetic, and sharp as a tack. You always knew where she stood on any topic. Left behind to cherish her memory are husband Henry; children Rebecca “Becky” Donley and husband Weldon, Harry Tropoloc and wife Kathryn, Marijane Tropoloc and wife Zenda and George Andrew “Puggy” Tropoloc and wife Jacki; sister Flora Fay Waller; grandchildren Elektra, Samantha, Sara, Torys, Hana and Zoey; and great-grandchildren Taylen, T.J., Makenzie, and Jackson.

A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Family received friends on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Family requests memorials to Alcoholics Anonymous.