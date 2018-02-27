New statewide standards for school libraries released

Austin – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission recently voted to approve revised guidelines for school libraries. School Library Programs: Standards and Guidelines for Texas provides communities, educators, and the public a tool for assessing and building quality school library programs and ensuring students benefit from robust instruction and resources. “The state has long…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register