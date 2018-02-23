North, South Campion closed due to flooding

North and South Campion Trail are currently closed due to flooding along the Elm and West Forks of the Trinity River.

North Campion sections include:

Sam Houston Trail Park, 101 E. Interstate Highway 635

T.W. Richardson Grove, 333 E. Interstate Highway 635

Keenan’s Crossing Park, 333 E. Interstate Highway 635

Spring Trail Park, 5964 Riverside Drive

Bird’s Fort Park, 5756 Riverside Drive

California Crossing, 5198 Riverside Drive

South Campion includes:

Trinity View Park, 2221 E. Highway 356

Twin Wells Park and Golf Course, 1201 Hidden Ridge

Mountain Creek Preserve, 1000 E. Hunter Ferrell Road

The trail will open again after crews have completed cleanup operations, weather permitting. The City of Irving Parks and Recreation Department thanks residents and visitors for their patience during the work.

SOURCE City of Irving