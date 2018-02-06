Parents graduate from educational program

Graduates walked across the stage and received a diploma as part of a special ceremony held at Lamar Middle School. But the honorees weren’t your average graduates. Irving ISD celebrated the accomplishments of 63 parents who completed the Súperate y Triunfa (SyT) program, offered by the district’s parent involvement department. These honorees completed an intensive…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register