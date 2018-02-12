Senior couples offer advice about love

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and examples of love are alive throughout our community. During a recent Heritage Senior Center dance, several couples shared lessons they have learned about love. Couples at the dance ranged in age from just over 50 into their late 70s, but from the way these couples held each…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.