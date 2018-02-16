Mark your calendar!

Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra February 17, 8 p.m. Fourteen Lone Star Youth Orchestra students have been selected to perform Cimarosa’s The Secret Marriage Overture with the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra. This Side by Side concert will take place as a part of the LCSO’s 2017-2018 Season, “Vienna, City of Music!” at the Irving Arts Center,…

