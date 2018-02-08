Mark your calendar!

Chinese New Year February 10, 2 – 4 PM Celebrate the Year of the Dog at the Cozby Library and Community Commons. This event, held in partnership with Coppell high school students, will teach people the origins of Chinese New Year, what makes Chinese New Year different, and the traditions of the celebration. Please join…

