Seven law enforcement officers die in one week

Washington, DC — The law enforcement profession experienced one of its deadliest periods in recent memory this as seven officers nationwide lost their lives in the line of duty. Six of these fallen heroes were shot, and one died in an auto crash. Already this year 14 law enforcement professionals have been killed in the…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register