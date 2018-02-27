Staying healthy amid the flu outbreak

We all know that we need to wash our hands to avoid getting the flu, but there are other, lesser-known things we also can do to stay healthy, said Dr. Azadeh Stark, an epidemiologist who teaches public health at The University of Texas at Dallas. Dr. Stark advises: Wear a surgical mask – This common practice in…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register