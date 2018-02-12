Student athlete from Irving faces fight of lifetime

Posted By: Mark Zeske
February 12, 2018
The basketball community has rallied behind former MacArthur basketball standout Andrew Jones, now playing at the University of Texas. The Longhorns guard was diagnosed with leukemia in mid-January. Approximately $150,000 has been donated through a UT website, while college players and coaches from around the country have publicly shown support for the sophomore. Jones averaged…
… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register