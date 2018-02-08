Texas awards millions for mental health

AUSTIN — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission today announced it is awarding up to $27.5 million in grant funds through two programs that support mental health services and projects for Texas. Up to $12.5 million will be awarded through the Mental Health Grant Program for Justice-Involved Individuals, and up to $15 million is…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register