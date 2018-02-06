UW- Madison announces fall Dean’s List

MADISON Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2017-2018 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”

To view an online listing, visit http://registrar.wisc.edu/deans_list.htm. For questions or concerns about eligibility, please contact deanslist-registrar@em.wisc.edu

Here are the students from your circulation area who have received this honor:

-30-

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, AWARD

Coppell, TX

Trey Grijalva, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Erin Jordan, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List